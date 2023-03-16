MARGATE — The Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum are raising their annual support for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

Criminal defense attorney and JFS Vice President Rosenblum announced that her firm will be raising its financial support to $5,000 annually for the next two years.

“At JFS, we are grateful for Melissa’s philanthropic commitment and volunteer efforts helping those in need as she proudly gives back to the community where she lives and works,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ CEO.

Rosenblum serves as JFS’ chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, which works alongside the agency’s Anti-Racism Committee. The donated funds will benefit the JFS food pantry, counseling, programs for older adults, supportive housing, vocational services and more.

“I am proud and honored to be able to support JFS’ mission and goals, and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Rosenblum. “JFS has been instrumental in ensuring food, housing and mental health care to those in need in our community. Also, the agency’s commitment to Justice Involved Services (JIS) has been essential to helping individuals address treatment and care.”

For more information about JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org.