Attorneys: Cape May alcohol license transfer approved

CAPE MAY — As it turns out, two votes on City Council were enough to approve a complicated liquor license transfer that will allow alcohol sales at the Southern Mansion.

With one member absent and Mayor Zack Mullock abstaining, the Cape May City Council on Aug. 2 voted on the license transfer, with two votes in favor and one opposed. At the meeting, city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said the resolution needed three votes, a majority on the five-member council, to pass.

He’s been convinced otherwise. Marcus Karavan, an attorney representing the applicant, sent a letter to the city and to Gillin-Schwartz after the vote, citing precedent that the rules for votes on the transfer of alcohol licenses are different than other City Council decisions.

Karavan argued that in this instance, the City Council was operating as the local issuing authority for the state’s division of Alcohol Beverage Control, citing a court case from 1951 in support of his position. In a response sent Friday, Gillin-Schwartz said he checked with the officials with the ABC and the deputy attorney general, who confirmed that if there is a quorum at a meeting, and a majority of that quorum votes in favor, that is enough for an approval regardless of the requirements under state statute for a majority of all members.

“This is an esoteric and very narrow exception,” was how Gillin-Schwartz described the issue Monday morning. Since the opinion is from the ABC, which would hear any appeal of the decision, Gillin-Schwartz suggested it would be a waste of time and city resources to now fight the license transfer.

His letter to Karavan confirmed that the license transfer vote would be recorded as an approval, but added that the conditions imposed on the license by City Council still apply.

Karavan said Monday that it is his understanding that the license transfer is now approved, retroactive to last week’s vote.

At the Aug. 2 meeting, Karavan said his clients agreed to several conditions aimed at reducing the potential impact on neighbors.

As approved, the license will allow a new limited liability company to sell alcohol within a leased area inside the Southern Mansion on Washington Street. Under the stipulations agreed upon, the LLC will only serve alcohol to guests staying at the inn or to people attending events there, most often weddings.

The license had been held by The Merion Inn on Decatur Street, and became available when the building was purchased by the owners of the Mad Batter on Jackson, according to Mullock, who said in an interview last week that both businesses, adjoining in the rear, now operate under a single license.

But state laws prevent the Southern Mansion from acquiring the license, because owner Barbara Wilde also owns Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May, Mullock said. State law prevents someone from simultaneously holding two types of licenses to sell alcohol, in this case a farm winery license and a plenary license.

Her daughter, Hamilton Wilde, founded New Jersey Farmers Cooperative Group LLC, taking the name from a non-profit organization of which Barbara Wilde is the director.

Documentation provided to City Council states that the Southern Mansion is owned by the Bray Family Partnership, in which Hamilton Wilde holds no interest, while Barbara Wilde holds no ownership or interest in New Jersey Farmers Cooperative Group LLC.

A new vote will not take place, according to Gillin-Schwartz.

There is a chance a second vote would not go the same way as the first. City Council member Stacy Sheehan had expressed concerns about the planned transfer, but could not attend the last meeting. Other members suggested that with Sheehan at the meeting, the vote would have likely been two-two, with one abstention.

Mullock had said at the meeting, and afterward, that the Southern Mansion did a good job of listening to neighbors and communicating the plan. He said he abstained because he is a neighbor of the property.

Several neighbors spoke at the Aug. 2 meeting, with some opposing the license transfer. Council member Michael Yeager said the proposal could be an improvement, with trained bartenders at weddings and a convenience for the guests when there is not an event underway.

According to the inn’s website, the Southern Mansion at 720 Washington St. was built in 1863 as a private home, later seeing use as a boarding house before falling into disrepair. The current owners began extensive renovations in 1994, with the project completed in 1997.