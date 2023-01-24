Attorney: Upper’s separation deal with former super was not secret

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Attorney Frank P. Cavallo, Jr’s statement on a separation agreement with former superintendent Vincent Palmieri was read into the record at the Jan. 13, 2023 Upper Township Board of Education meeting:

“The Board of Education is aware of a recent headline regarding the District’s Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Palmieri, and a separation agreement with the Board of Education. The provisions of the separation agreement, including the payment amount, reflect a negotiated settlement for a 20 year employee who accrued tenure in the principal position and was, separately, entitled to receive significant monetary compensation under New Jersey Law. In fact, Mr. Palmieri was arguably entitled to a greater amount of money than the amount he received through the separation agreement. As a tenured employee (principal), Mr. Palmieri had legal claims to a position in the district, in the event his contract as superintendent was not renewed. Mr. Palmieri, as part of the separation agreement, gave up those rights. Also, Mr. Palmieri had significant sick and vacation time accrued over his time at Upper Township which, because he had been employed prior to the introduction of the caps on sick and vacation payouts, entitled him to tens of thousands of dollars that was capped as part of this separation agreement.

“To be clear, Mr. Palmieri accepted less than he was entitled as part of this separation agreement and the Board of Education paid less than it would have been legally required to pay in order to end the relationship.

“Lastly, there was some accusation that the board hid this agreement. The Board of Education is not permitted to publicly discuss an employee’s status or disclose information contained in an employee’s personnel records. However, the Board approved this settlement at a public meeting and disclosed the separation agreement, with redactions it was required to make by law, through a request under Open Public Records Act. The separation agreement was also openly discussed at a public meeting. The board has consistently followed the law on public access to employee records and information."

Frank P. Cavallo, Jr.

An attorney for the Upper Township Board of Education, with the law firm of Parker, McCay, with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Camden.