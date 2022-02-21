Attorney John Eccles nominated to fill ACMUA seat after council boots Devlin

ATLANTIC CITY — Eviction and debt collection attorney John Eccles Jr. is being nominated to fill the unexpired term of John Devlin on the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, according to the agenda for the next City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Devlin was removed from the ACMUA board earlier this month by City Council for alleged misconduct involving interference with day-to-day business and contracts.

Reached by phone Monday, Eccles confirmed his nomination.

Like Devlin, Eccles lives in the 6th Ward, said 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who nominated Devlin and did not support his removal.

Kurtz said Monday he had also nominated Eccles to replace Devlin.

Devlin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Eccles is a member of the Ogden, Utah, based "Kick'em Out Quick® Evictions & Collections" attorney network, according to his website.

The network specializes in helping landlords resolve tenant eviction and tenant debt collection cases, according to the network's website.

In a special meeting earlier this month, City Council held a hearing on alleged misconduct by Devlin involving interfering with executive directors and the day-to-day operations at the ACUA.

Council then voted 4-3 to remove Devlin, a retired city police officer and long-time Atlantic City school board member.

Devlin has sued and has said he may seek financial damages due to harm done to his reputation by an unfair and biased process.

At the hearing, Devlin said he had challenged votes, demanded transparency and asked a lot of questions of executive directors, but denied ever interfering with contracts or the day-to-day operations of the authority, as the current Executive Director and two former executive directors alleged.

The allegations are an attempt to chill board members from asking questions and make them rubber stamps on what executives want, Devlin has said.

He has also said his removal is retaliation by Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his allies on council.

Devlin has said he had had a good relationship with Small and other council members until he, as a longtime Board of Education member, began asking questions about the child sex abuse case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city’s schools.

Testifying against Devlin were current ACMUA Executive Director Michael Armstrong and former Executive Directors Claude Smith and Bruce Ward. All three said they felt Devlin did not treat them with respect and said he interfered with their work.

Devlin had board members Glenn Banfield and Nynell Langford testify on his behalf, as well as the current attorney for the board, Fredric L. Bor, and longtime ACMUA insurance vendor Gene Siracusa.

