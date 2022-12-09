Attorney is out at CRDA

ATLANTIC CITY — Monica de los Rios is no longer with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, where she had served as general counsel and formerly as acting director, the agency confirmed Friday.

No information on the reason for her departure was released, nor whether she resigned or was fired. Attempts to contact de los Rios Friday were unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, de los Rios served as interim executive director of the authority, after the departure of former Director Matt Doherty on Jan. 28 and before the appointment of current Executive Director Sean Pattwell in March.

With Pattwell in as director, de los Rios returned to her previous role as general counsel for the authority.

She joined the CRDA in 2019.

CRDA counsel advanced to interim director ATLANTIC CITY — Monica de los Ríos is set to lead the Casino Reinvestment Development Author…

There was no formal announcement of her departure. Instead, her biography and photograph were removed from the “senior staff” section of the CRDA website. On Friday, CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin confirmed that de los Rios was no longer employed at the authority, but did not give any details of her departure.

According to details released by the CRDA when she was appointed interim director, de los Ríos was counsel at Scarinci Hollenbeck working in municipal law and litigation. She was also a member of the firm’s ethics, women lawyers and diversity committees. She is a graduate of Rutgers University and Rutgers Law School.

A listing of public employee salaries in New Jersey put de los Rios’ annual salary with the CRDA at $144,242 for 2021.