Attorney General’s Office releases video of fatal police shooting in Mantua

MANTUA — A 911 recording and a police officer’s body camera video released Wednesday show the last moments of a Gloucester County man's life before he was fatally shot by police outside his home.
The state Attorney General’s Office released redacted versions of the recording and video Wednesday, after investigators met with the man’s family and their attorney to review the recordings.
According to officials, Charles Sharp III, 49, had called 911 early Sept. 14 to report trespassers on his property.
In the 911 recording, Sharp tells both the dispatcher and a police officer that he saw two men and a woman on his property trying to get into his truck and entering an outside shed. Several times, he says he tried to scare them off with a firework. They came back, he said.
“One of them had a gun, for sure,” Sharp said in the 911 recording.
Later in the call, Sharp indicates he is armed.
“I have something my grandfather passed down to me. I don’t know how legal it is,” he said. “My grandfather willed me a .45.”
In the video, an officer arrives on scene, wearing a body camera. As he exits the car, a second officer warns him someone has a gun.
“He’s got a handgun on him. Right there,” one officer can be heard saying on the video. From behind the hood of his police vehicle, the officer fires multiple rounds, firing a second burst after the man is down. The officer then radios that shots were fired and tells the dispatcher to notify the hospital.
Two more officers arrive and are told Sharp pointed a gun at the first officers on the scene.
“I don’t know, the guy came out, pointed a gun. Pointed the gun, I thought he was going to (expletive) shoot me, dude,” the officer said while pulling on protective gloves to begin first aid.
Sharp was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m.
According to details released by the Attorney General’s Office, a detailed replica of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found near Sharp. The gun replica can be seen in the video, laying on the sidewalk near Sharp.
In the recording of the 911 call, Sharp says he is not sure what he is legally allowed to do with the firearm his grandfather left him. At that point, officers can be heard arriving.
“Put the gun down,” can be heard on the recording, at which point the officer on the phone says, “Are you talking to my officers?” before a cascade of gunfire can be heard. After that, Sharp can be heard saying, “This is not real. It’s not real.”
The Attorney General’s Office began an investigation into the shooting under a directive that requires an investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with law enforcement while that officer is acting in an official capacity, or when someone dies in police custody.
One officer fired his service weapon, according to the Attorney General’s Office, fatally wounding Sharp. Multiple shots can be heard on the recordings.
The name of the officer who fired the shots was not released.
