Attorney General’s Office releases video of fatal police shooting in Mantua

MANTUA — A 911 recording and a police officer’s body camera video released Wednesday show the last moments of a Gloucester County man's life before he was fatally shot by police outside his home.

The state Attorney General’s Office released redacted versions of the recording and video Wednesday, after investigators met with the man’s family and their attorney to review the recordings.

According to officials, Charles Sharp III, 49, had called 911 early Sept. 14 to report trespassers on his property.

In the 911 recording, Sharp tells both the dispatcher and a police officer that he saw two men and a woman on his property trying to get into his truck and entering an outside shed. Several times, he says he tried to scare them off with a firework. They came back, he said.

“One of them had a gun, for sure,” Sharp said in the 911 recording.

Later in the call, Sharp indicates he is armed.

“I have something my grandfather passed down to me. I don’t know how legal it is,” he said. “My grandfather willed me a .45.”

In the video, an officer arrives on scene, wearing a body camera. As he exits the car, a second officer warns him someone has a gun.