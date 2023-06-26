WILDWOOD — Although a Superior Court judge dismissed the charges against a trio of Wildwood men, including the current and former mayor, the state Attorney General’s office does not plan on giving up that easily.

A spokesperson for the office said Saturday the state plans to push forward with the charges.

On Friday, Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. dismissed state charges alleging Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and current Wildwood City Commissioner Steve Mikulski had all fraudulently participated in the state Health Benefits Program.

Attorneys for Byron and Mikulski said Friday they hoped the state would take a closer look at the charges and decide not to pursue the case further, either through appeal or through newly filed charges.

“We sincerely hope that they take this opportunity to take a second look at the case, or lack of case, that they have against all three defendants,” said Eric Shenkus, a public defender in Cape May County representing Byron.

In a prepared statement on Saturday morning, a spokesperson with the office of Matthew Platkin indicated the charges were dismissed on a technicality and had been done “without prejudice,” meaning the state could revisit the charges.

“The court did not dismiss the indictment based on the merits of the state’s case against the defendants,” the statement reads. “While the state is currently reviewing the court’s opinion and assessing litigation options, the state has every intention of prosecuting this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Platkin announced the charges in March, which included second degree official misconduct, second degree theft by unlawful taking, third degree tampering with public records and fourth degree falsifying or tampering with public records.