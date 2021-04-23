Attorney general releases video footage related to death of Atlantic County jail inmate

The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday released video recordings related to the September 2019 death of Mario Terruso, 41, of Mays Landing, who was an inmate at the Atlantic County jail.
The incident remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. The recordings were released pursuant to policies established by the attorney general in 2019 “that are designed to promote the fair, impartial and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters,” a news release from the Attorney General’s Office stated.
The Press of Atlantic City is not publishing the video due to the graphic nature of the footage. Video of the incident can be found here.
According to the attorney general’s narrative, Hamilton Township police detained Terruso about 1 p.m. Sept. 15, 2019, after responding to a report of an individual trespassing in a residence. After learning that Terruso had a warrant for his arrest, officers took him to the Atlantic County jail.
Later that day, Terruso appeared agitated and ill in a cell, the report states. Just before 7 p.m., corrections officers attempted to prepare Terruso for transport to the hospital for his illness. Footage captured on body-worn and handheld cameras shows officers trying to restrain Terruso, resulting in a struggle.
The 15-minute video shows Terruso being treated by nurses at the jail and then falling to the ground as guards fight to put full-body restraints on him. Blood was visible both on the floor and the spit hood that was placed on Terruso. Near the end of the video, someone can be seen checking Terruso’s neck for a pulse. At that point, guards begin hurriedly removing restraints and administering CPR.
The attorney general’s report states Terruso left the jail in an ambulance about 7:25 p.m. and arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township about 7:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019.
Terruso’s family had been provided a copy of the video before its release Friday.
The investigation is being conducted pursuant to a state law enacted in January 2019 that requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct all investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the victim is in custody.
The Office’s Independent Prosecutor Directive outlines a 10-step process for conducting these investigations. The directive establishes procedures for these investigations to ensure they are conducted in a full, impartial and transparent manner, according to the office.
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
