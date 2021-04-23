Attorney general releases video footage related to death of Atlantic County jail inmate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 15-minute video shows Terruso being treated by nurses at the jail and then falling to the ground as guards fight to put full-body restraints on him. Blood was visible both on the floor and the spit hood that was placed on Terruso. Near the end of the video, someone can be seen checking Terruso’s neck for a pulse. At that point, guards begin hurriedly removing restraints and administering CPR.

The attorney general’s report states Terruso left the jail in an ambulance about 7:25 p.m. and arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township about 7:50 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019.

Terruso’s family had been provided a copy of the video before its release Friday.

The investigation is being conducted pursuant to a state law enacted in January 2019 that requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct all investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the victim is in custody.

The Office’s Independent Prosecutor Directive outlines a 10-step process for conducting these investigations. The directive establishes procedures for these investigations to ensure they are conducted in a full, impartial and transparent manner, according to the office.

Contact CJ Fairfield: 609-272-7239 cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ

