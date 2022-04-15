Attorney general memo: Under NJ law, police officers cannot be punished for off-duty cannabis use

TRENTON — With the first taxed and legal cannabis sales set to start April 21, a day after the widely marked “weed holiday” of 4/20, anybody over 21 will be able to buy the formerly illegal drug.

Apparently, that includes cops.

On Wednesday, acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin sent a memo to police chiefs across the state, advising them that an officer’s off-duty possession or use of cannabis should not result in any discipline against the officer.

Use on duty is a much different story.

“There should be zero tolerance for cannabis use, possession, or intoxication while performing the duties of a law enforcement officer,” reads the memo. “The safety of our communities and our officers demands no less.”

The memo also indicates there should be no tolerance of unregulated cannabis use for officers whether on or off duty. That means weed bought outside of licensed facilities could result in discipline against officers, even when they are off the clock.

According to the memo, the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February of last year states that departments and other law enforcement agencies cannot take action against officers “because they do or do not use cannabis off duty.”

“Law enforcement agencies shall continue to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free workplace, which prohibition includes marijuana/cannabis whether regulated or illicit,” the memo reads. New Jersey law differentiates between cannabis and marijuana, reserving “cannabis” for the regulated product purchased in licensed dispensaries and “marijuana” for the same plant purchased anywhere without a license.

A new drug testing policy that complies with the state’s cannabis laws is on the way, he wrote in the memo.

Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner has doubts, not because an officer having a puff after work is fundamentally different than one having a bourbon on the rocks, but because of the challenges in determining when someone is under the influence of cannabis.

"I don't agree with the policy. I don't agree with the law when it comes to police officers," he said Friday. "As far as I know, there's no generally acceptable level where it says if you have this much THC in your system, you are intoxicated, and with that much you aren't."

For instance, there is a consensus, and legal precedence, that if you have a blood alcohol content of 0.08% you are too drunk to drive. Cannabis effects each person differently, Leusner said, and remains in someone's system for about 28 days after consumption. While there are physical indications when someone is high, there is no objective means of testing that. Departments rely on drug recognition experts for charges of driving under the influence, but that is being reviewed by the state Supreme Court.

Leusner said he does not want to face a situation in which there is an accident or a use-of-force incident and an officer has THC in his or her system.

A former president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Leusner said he traveled to Canada, where cannabis is legal at the federal level, to find out how departments have handled the issue. In some instances, he said, the policy was similar to what is laid out in New Jersey law, while one department had a policy that officers could not indulge within 28 days of the start of their shifts.

But Leusner said the law is clear, and New Jersey voters made their decision.

"The voters have spoken. As law enforcement officers, our role is to enforce the law," he said. "I respect the will of the people and the Legislature."

The memo from the attorney general has drawn fire, including from Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer, a Republican representing parts of Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland counties. She pointed out that marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, even as an increasing number of states legalized it. It is listed as a Schedule I drug, along with LSD, heroin and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

“Anyone who wants to work in public safety must be held to higher standards,” Sawyer said in a prepared statement released Thursday. “Our men and women in law enforcement have the responsibility to make life-altering decisions on a daily basis, for themselves, their partners, for the public. I want to trust that they are at their best when doing so.”

She pointed to the Colorado Springs police department, which prohibits officers from using the drug, and agencies in California that develop their own policies, citing western states that were among the first to legalize.

She also cited the lack of testing methods to determine levels of cannabis intoxication, a concern often raised in connection to intoxicated driving.

“The Attorney General’s memo assures us the State Police will update their drug testing policy soon. What good will this do when there is no reliable test, no reliable measure of what constitutes marijuana intoxication?” Sawyer said. “We count on our police officers and troopers to be clear-thinking, engaged, and responsible. Marijuana use does not promote any of those things.”

