Attorney general investigating fatal crash involving Atlantic City police vehicle and bicyclist
Attorney general investigating fatal crash involving Atlantic City police vehicle and bicyclist

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

Heat wave official, storms to come, your weekend forecast

ATLANTIC CITY — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal crash last month involving a bicyclist and an officer from the Atlantic City Police Department. 

At 8:30 p.m. June 18, the officer, whose name has not been released, was driving north on Arkansas Avenue in a marked patrol car to a routine service call with no lights or sirens on.

At the intersection with Arctic Avenue, Everett Stern, 63, of Atlantic City, collided with the driver's side of the police car, authorities said.

Stern was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with critical injuries and died June 25, authorities said.

Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair directed all questions to the Attorney General's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

