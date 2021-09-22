Attorney general identifies Mantua man fatally shot by police officer

MANTUA TOWNSHIP — The state Attorney General's Office on Wednesday identified the Gloucester County man fatally shot by police earlier this month.

Charles Sharp III, 49, was shot Sept. 14 outside his home on Elm Avenue, the office said in a news release. The release did not identify the officers involved.

Two uniformed Mantua police officers arrived at the house on a leafy, residential block at 1:35 a.m. in response to a 911 call.

“During an encounter outside the house, one police officer fired his service weapon, fatally wounding Mr. Sharp,” the press release states.

The officers administered first aid at the scene, and Sharp was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m.

A detailed replica of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun had been found near Sharp, according to the office.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting under a directive that requires a probe of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer while that officer is acting in an official capacity, or when someone dies in police custody.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time,” the press release states.

