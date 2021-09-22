 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney general identifies Mantua man fatally shot by police officer
0 comments
top story

Attorney general identifies Mantua man fatally shot by police officer

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

Authorities say a Houston police officer was killed and another was wounded during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest.

MANTUA TOWNSHIP — The state Attorney General's Office on Wednesday identified the Gloucester County man fatally shot by police earlier this month.

Charles Sharp III, 49, was shot Sept. 14 outside his home on Elm Avenue, the office said in a news release. The release did not identify the officers involved.

Two uniformed Mantua police officers arrived at the house on a leafy, residential block at 1:35 a.m. in response to a 911 call. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“During an encounter outside the house, one police officer fired his service weapon, fatally wounding Mr. Sharp,” the press release states.

The officers administered first aid at the scene, and Sharp was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m.

A detailed replica of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun had been found near Sharp, according to the office.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting under a directive that requires a probe of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer while that officer is acting in an official capacity, or when someone dies in police custody.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time,” the press release states.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Greece tests drone drug delivery for remote regions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News