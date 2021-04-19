Attorney General directs prosecutors to waive mandatory prison terms for non-violent drug offenders

TRENTON — N.J. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued a statewide directive Monday instructing prosecutors to waive mandatory prison terms for nonviolent drug offenses.
"It’s been nearly two years since I first joined with all 21 of our state’s County Prosecutors to call for an end to mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes,” Grewal said in a prepared statement. “It’s been more than a year since the Governor’s bipartisan commission made the same recommendation. And yet New Jerseyans still remain behind bars for unnecessarily long drug sentences. This outdated policy is hurting our residents, and it’s disproportionately affecting our young men of color. We can wait no longer. It’s time to act.”
Directive 2021-4 includes both current and past cases and directs prosecutors going forward to waive the mandatory minimum terms associated with any nonviolent drug offense under state law.
Additionally, when requested by an individual who remains in prison because of a mandatory minimum term for a nonviolent drug offense, prosecutors will file a joint application to rescind the mandatory period of parole in eligibility.
The directive takes the imposition of mandatory minimum terms "off the table," Peter Aseltine, spokesman for the Attorney General's office said in a news release.
Grewal publicly called for an end to mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in July 2019. At the same time, all 21 county prosecutors signed a letter to the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission endorsing the same policy.
Under New Jersey law, prosecutors have the ability to wave the mandatory period of parole ineligibility for a drug offense. The law states that the parties can enter into an agreement that provides a shorter period of parole ineligibility and the directive instructs prosecutors to enter into this waiver agreement in prospective cases as well as previous sentences.
With the agreement, a defendant will default to parole eligibility after serving one third of the sentence imposed.
Under the new directive, prosecutors are still authorized to seek additional parole ineligibility in nonviolent drug cases when the need to protect the public is warranted.
Similarly, the directive allows prosecutors to seek continued incarceration for people who are a threat to public safety.
The announcement received widespread support including endorsements from Gov. Phil Murphy, legislative leaders, Public Defender Joseph E. Krakora and all 21 county prosecutors.
"We cannot stand by and ignore the unjust and racially disparate impact of these mandatory minimum terms on nonviolent drug offenders — primarily young persons of color,” Murphy said in a prepared statement. “It’s been well over a year since the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission unanimously concluded that these mandatory minimums must be eliminated, and still justice is delayed and denied. We are through with waiting. My decision to return the bill on my desk to reflect the Commission’s recommendations is made substantially easier because of Attorney General Grewal’s strong action to stop these unfair prison sentences.”
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.