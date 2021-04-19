Attorney General directs prosecutors to waive mandatory prison terms for non-violent drug offenders

Under New Jersey law, prosecutors have the ability to wave the mandatory period of parole ineligibility for a drug offense. The law states that the parties can enter into an agreement that provides a shorter period of parole ineligibility and the directive instructs prosecutors to enter into this waiver agreement in prospective cases as well as previous sentences.

With the agreement, a defendant will default to parole eligibility after serving one third of the sentence imposed.

Under the new directive, prosecutors are still authorized to seek additional parole ineligibility in nonviolent drug cases when the need to protect the public is warranted.

Similarly, the directive allows prosecutors to seek continued incarceration for people who are a threat to public safety.

The announcement received widespread support including endorsements from Gov. Phil Murphy, legislative leaders, Public Defender Joseph E. Krakora and all 21 county prosecutors.

"We cannot stand by and ignore the unjust and racially disparate impact of these mandatory minimum terms on nonviolent drug offenders — primarily young persons of color,” Murphy said in a prepared statement. “It’s been well over a year since the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission unanimously concluded that these mandatory minimums must be eliminated, and still justice is delayed and denied. We are through with waiting. My decision to return the bill on my desk to reflect the Commission’s recommendations is made substantially easier because of Attorney General Grewal’s strong action to stop these unfair prison sentences.”

