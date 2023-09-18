Atlantic County will offer free flu vaccinations next month, officials said Monday.

Ten clinics, coordinated by the county’s Division of Public Health, will be held at various locations for residents 18 and older, officials said in a news release.

The first clinic will be held Oct. 3. Appointments aren’t needed.

Flu season traditionally runs from October to May.

“The type and severity of flu viruses may vary from year to year, but a flu shot still offers the best protection against infection,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “The vaccine does not guarantee you will not get sick, but it does help lessen the severity and duration of the illness and may reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death.”

Flu symptoms typically arise within one to four days after infection and may include high-grade fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. Adults 65 and older and children younger than 5 are at greater risk for developing serious flu complications, as well as patients with chronic health conditions.

The clinics are scheduled for the following days:

Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Maple and Wabash avenues, Linwood

Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Quaremba Hall, St. Michael’s Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City

Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton

Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Buena Community Senior Center, 600 Central Ave., Buena

Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, St. James Church Memorial Hall, 9 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor

Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Brigantine Presbyterian Church, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine

Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon

Oct. 31, 2 to 4 p.m., Beacon Church, 420 S. Sixth Ave., Galloway Township