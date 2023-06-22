NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County is maintaining its high credit ratings that it has for the past 15 years, officials said on Thursday.

Both Moody's Investors and Standard & Poor's have given the county in their latest report rating of Aa2 and AA, respectively, officials said in a news release.

A high credit grade keeps interest rates imposed on the county low for capital improvements and purchases, officials said.

“Atlantic County has once again earned an A on its financial report card,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson in a statement. “The financial team we have put in place does an outstanding job in keeping the best interests of our taxpayers a priority.”

The continued rating is important now, more than ever, because inflation continues to impact the U.S. economy. The ratings help alleviate a higher burden put on taxpayers, Levinson said.

“As the public struggles with higher costs for housing, food and recreation, they can be assured that Atlantic County is working to keep more money in their pockets," he said.

Both credit accessors factored in the county's strong management, conservative financial practices and aggressive economic development, officials said.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectations that given management’s strong track record and detailed planning, the county’s finances will continue the historic trend of remarkable stability,” Moody's said in a statement provided by county officials.

Long-term planning includes a seven-year financial plan, with annual updates and quarterly budget-to-actual monitoring and reporting, in addition to a six-year capital improvement plan with identified projects and funding resources, officials said.

The county’s strong liquidity, low debt and deep reserves were highlighted by both agencies.