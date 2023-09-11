ATLANTIC CITY — Mary Ellen Foster relived a flood of 22-year-old emotions Monday by attending the city's Saracini-O’Neill Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony for the first time.

While working as a bank teller on Sept. 11, 2001, Foster said, a frantic customer called to let the bank know a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Not long after, the same person called back, hysterically crying that a second plane had struck the Trade Center's South Tower.

"She wanted us to know because she knew we were working and probably wouldn't be getting the news," Foster, 80, of Atlantic City, said on the Boardwalk minutes after the ceremony ended.

Foster was among a crowd of 200 to 300 people at the Jackson Avenue memorial Monday.

The memorial honors Atlantic City natives Victor Saracini, captain of United Airlines Flight 175, which hijackers crashed into the South Tower, and John P. O’Neill, a former FBI agent who was director of security at the Trade Center and died while helping evacuate the South Tower. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result.

The event is one of many held around South Jersey to remember the events of Sept. 11, in which commercial airplanes struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. A fourth plane was forced down in a remote area of Pennsylvania by its passengers.

On that day, the American people saw no boundaries among each other, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during the ceremony.

"There were no party lines. There were no gender lines. There were no racial lines," Small said. "It was one thing, one nation, under God, seeking justice for all."

With a large American flag flying above the ceremony, the crowd watched the procession, featuring bagpipers, speakers, cannons and flag presentations, while remembering those lost to the most devastating attack on American soil in the nation's history.

Michael Fedorko, Atlantic County's director of public safety, detailed both the horrors and courage seen that day. His address centered on rescue efforts in New York City by boat, retrieving crowds of people from Manhattan escaping the debris.

Comparing the operation to the evacuation of the French port of Dunkirk during World War II, Fedorko depicted how crowds in New York City escaped the dust in fear after the Twin Towers fell.

"Over 500,000 residents, visitors and employees fled Manhattan towards Battery Park and found themselves trapped between Ground Zero and the New York Harbor," Fedorko said. "For nine frantic hours, the armada of private and public boats, organized and supervised by the United States Coast Guard, rescued the survivors from the terror of Osama bin Laden and delivered them to the safety of the shores of Brooklyn, Staten Island and New Jersey."

Inspired by the date's historical significance and word of mouth, Foster made sure not to miss the ceremony this year.

"I was very, very impressed and very moved and very blessed that we are able to do this and show other people what has happened and teach our children so that they will understand what has happened in history," Foster said.

GALLERY: Saracini-O’Neill Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony in Atlantic City