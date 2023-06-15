ATLANTIC CITY — The state on Thursday designated the resort a Transit Village, making it the 35th New Jersey municipality to be recognized by the initiative, the Department of Transportation said.

To become a Transit Village, a town must have a redevelopment plan encouraging economic activity, state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a news release.

“Atlantic City’s plan to create a mixed-use neighborhood near the Atlantic City rail station will transform one of New Jersey’s premier destinations in a way that will enhance the quality of life for the residents, as well as visitors, through enhanced bike and pedestrian facilities near public transportation, shops and restaurants," she said.

The city wants to increase housing opportunities within walking distance of shops, restaurants, offices, entertainment and cultural centers by increasing opportunities for pedestrian activity and reducing reliance on automobiles, state officials said.

By revamping the area, traffic and pollution likely would be lessened, in addition to providing a boost to the local economy.

The Atlantic City Rail Terminal, located inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, serves as an endpoint for NJ Transit's Atlantic City rail service to Philadelphia. The agency also runs bus service in and out of the city.

The Transit Village initiative provides participating municipalities with planning expertise and grant opportunities to redevelop land near trains or other transit facilities in a way that elevates economic conditions and public transportation use, officials said.