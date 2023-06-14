Employment figures from this year's first quarter show the Atlantic City area's economy grew by 4.8% over the previous year, according to a Stockton University report.

“Importantly, this year’s early job gains have been broad-based with retail trade, casino hotels, restaurants and bars, professional and business services, and health and educational services all recording solid year-on-year job gains,” Oliver Cooke, editor of the South Jersey Economic Review and economics professor at Stockton, said Wednesday.

The latest report on the area's hiring trends reflects national trends, in which America's employers added 339,000 jobs in May.

The report also showed the area continues to recover from the economic losses of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Both the Atlantic City and Ocean City metropolitan areas were among 19 in the U.S. that lost at least 10% of their jobs during the 2020 recession spurred by pandemic restrictions.

Atlantic City ranked second (15.9%) behind Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii, which led the nation's metropolitan areas in job loss (23.9%), according to the journal's report. Both Ocean City and Napa, California, reported a job loss of 11.9%, the publication states.

Ocean City's job recovery ranks as the second-best among the nation's 19 metropolitan areas hardest hit by economic disruption in 2020. Atlantic City, however, is still trying to catch up, ranking 17th, according to the report.

“Given where it stood during the summer and fall of 2020, the regional economy’s recovery in 2021 and 2022 has been fairly impressive and underscores its resilience,” Cooke said.

New Jersey's job loss in 2020 was the country's eighth largest, but its jobs recovery among the 20 states affected most by pandemic ranks as third best, according to the report.

Housing prices in the Atlantic City area also are strong, climbing 18% last year, the sixth-straight annual increase, Stockton said. The price jump runs parallel with a rise in homebuilding, which has contributed to the area's economic recovery over the past two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.