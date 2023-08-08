ATLANTIC CITY — Seven city beaches are under swimming advisories after testing positive for high bacteria levels Tuesday.
The oceanfront beaches are at Michigan, Kentucky, Connecticut, Arkansas, South Carolina and New York avenues, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The state's Sanitary Code’s water quality standard for bathing beaches is determined by the concentration of enterococci bacteria. State standards call for water samples to have fewer than 104 colonies of enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters, the website states.
The beaches would be closed if a follow-up test yields the same sample concentration or higher.
