EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An airplane pilot was diverted to Atlantic City International Airport after reporting mechanical problems Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A Learjet 60 reported an equipment issue about 6 p.m. and was diverted to the airport, where it landed safely, FAA spokesperson Mina Kaji said Wednesday.
The plane departed Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York bound for Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Kaji said.
It was unclear how many people were on board.
More information about the purported malfunction was not available in the FAA's preliminary report, Kaji said.
Kimberly Testa, a spokesperson for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the airport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.