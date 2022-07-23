AtlantiCare's Safe Beginnings program gets new vehicle

ATLANTIC CITY — A small group of people gathered Friday morning at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Pacific Avenue for the unveiling of the latest enhancement to the center's Safe Beginnings program — a vehicle for in-home care for expecting mothers and infants.

The Safe Beginnings program, started last year by the medical center, is funded by grants from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The money helped buy the SUV, which will be used by nurses and doulas to travel to the homes of women and babies.

It is the first program in Atlantic City designed to help combat high rates of both maternal and infant mortality by providing families care from pregnancy up to the child's first birthday.

Services provided by Safe Beginnings include home visitations, a Transitions of Care Clinic and access to free baby safety items such as car seats, regardless of insurance or payment abilities.

"Having care before, during and after pregnancy and through a baby’s first birthday is so critical to the health of babies and families, and to preventing infant and maternal mortality," said Sandra Garrett, assistant vice president for AtlantiCare Women's and Children's Services.

The mortality rate for infants is six of every 1,000 live births in Atlantic County, compared with four of every 1,000 statewide, which is "reason for concern," according to New Jersey state health assessment data.

The program coincides with AtlantiCare's Women's and Children's Services, which provides care to 61 mothers and infants, although AtlantiCare is committed to seeing at least 100 patients this year.

"By using this bright, branded Safe Beginnings vehicle, we show our presence in the community to increase awareness about the program," said Garrett, who said when the team is in the home, they also assess the environment to identify other needs families might have.

Garrett said lack of transportation, housing and food insecurity, and social or emotional issues are some of the many barriers that keep some of their patients from getting access to necessary prenatal care.

The Safe Beginnings team includes certified nurse midwives, certified community doulas, a social worker, neonatologist, peer specialist and registered nurses. They not only provide care and services to women and infants in need but also provide parents with education and help connect them with community resources to give them a healthy start.

Charney Briggs, one of two doulas in the program, is one of the many AtlantiCare workers to have used her own vehicle to see patients before Safe Beginnings got its own. The vehicle allows them to meet patients wherever they are, whether it be at home, in a library or even a café.

"It's very important to provide affordable care to the women and infants of Atlantic City," said Briggs, who sees at least 10 to 15 mothers and infants a week. "This levels the playing field so they get the best care and support."

Mother rescued from ocean off Brigantine expected to recover BRIGANTINE — The 28-year-old mother of two who nearly drowned off the city’s beaches last we…

Safe Beginnings organizes several other events for expecting mothers and infants, including quarterly baby showers for women in the program that offer them a group setting to connect with other women, talk to staff, work together and be more engaged in the program.

AtlantiCare also provides other services for expecting mothers and families, including having their Center for Childbirth, NICU, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Family Planning and OB/GYN services at their Mainland location in Galloway Township, which will eventually be moved to their new comprehensive care building in Atlantic City, set to open in the fall.

"We ultimately aim to have an impact on the local rates of both maternal and infant mortality," Garrett said.