AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon announced her retirement Wednesday, capping a 40-year career with the South Jersey health system.

Herndon started at AtlantiCare as a critical care staff nurse in 1983. She later served as a hospital administrator and chief operating officer before becoming president and CEO in 2016.

In a note to AtlantiCare staff, Herndon said:

“I care deeply about our AtlantiCare team, our patients and our community. Our impact on the community and our patients we serve has been immeasurable, and I will always be proud of working with our AtlantiCare team through some of health care’s most challenging times.”

Board Chair David Goddard is working with the provider’s leadership on making a smooth transition as they search for a new CEO. Goddard said the board will seek a new leader who will build on the health care agency’s success.

“AtlantiCare has a strong and seasoned executive leadership team, and dedicated team members across the organization, to ensure a smooth transition to a new CEO with the right vision for our health system and the communities we serve,” Goddard said. “We will seek a new leader to define and execute our strategic priorities for the future, with the same commitment to personalized health, healing and wellness services that people expect from AtlantiCare.”

Herndon was recently named one of the 100 most influential leaders in health care by Modern Healthcare, a business and policy industry website. She also recently ended a one-year turn as president of the New Jersey Hospital Association.

Her last day will be June 30.