AtlantiCare's Herndon recognized as top person in health care

Modern Healthcare, a source for current events in the medical industry, has named AtlantiCare's President and CEO Lori Herndon one of the 100 most influential people in healthcare of 2022.

The program recognizes healthcare individuals for their leadership and impact in the industry, AtlantiCare said on Monday.

“The past year has been one in which disrupters turned into major players and industry leaders raised their voices to effect change within their organizations and the broader community,” said Modern Healthcare Editor Mary Ellen Podmolik. “Our 2022 ranking of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare recognizes these individuals who are transforming a major sector of the nation’s economy and are focused on improving care and payment models.”

Herndon joined AtlantiCare in 1983, working as a nurse on the critical care team. Since becoming CEP, she's led the health care company's service expansions and development, overseeing more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serving five counties in South Jersey.

“Lori led AtlantiCare through the pandemic while addressing post-COVID challenges,” said David Goddard, chair of the AtlantiCare Board, noting Herndon's NJHA’s 2022 Consider Kindness campaign – aimed in part at recognizing and supporting healthcare providers."

They're selected by peers and online magazine's senior editors, AtlantiCare said.

“This recognition is a testament to the impact Lori has had on those who need care and the individuals so essential to providing it in our region,” said Donna Michael-Ziereis, Esq., vice president, general counsel, and chief of staff, AtlantiCare. “She has focused on achieving AtlantiCare’s vision of building healthy communities together. We are grateful for her passion for, and commitment to making a difference."