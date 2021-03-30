 Skip to main content
AtlantiCare will try to book 31,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments; scheduling starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday
College Nurse Vaccine

Kristin Vola, a nursing student from Atlantic Cape Community College, administers shots of the COVID-19 vaccine March 4 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — During a three-day mass scheduling event this week, AtlantiCare said Friday it is looking to book 31,000 first-dose appointments for the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site.

Online scheduling will open the following days:

• 3 p.m. Tuesday

• 6 p.m. Thursday

• 9 a.m. Saturday

Community members wishing to be vaccinated at the Atlantic City Convention Center should visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to create an account, said Jennifer Tornetta, AtlantiCare spokesperson. They should use the same link to log in to their account to participate in the scheduling events.

After all appointments have been filled through this event, weekly scheduling events at vaccination.atlanticare.org will pause, Tornetta said. However, people can log in to their accounts to check for additional appointments that might become available.

“We are pleased to be increasing the number of vaccination appointments to protect our community,” said Sherrie Bragg, clinical facility manager for the mega site. “As of today (Friday), we’ve delivered more than 129,000 doses at the site.”

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

