AtlantiCare will expand Galloway hospital with more surgical rooms, ICU and bedside dialysis

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A planned, $75 million expansion to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township will include two new floors and the addition of 50 new medical and surgical rooms, a new Intensive Care Unit and a dedicated 12-bed observation unit, the healthcare system announced Tuesday.

The expansion will add 35,000-square-feet to the hospitals Meadow Pavilion; some 23,000-square-feet of the pavilion is also slated for renovations.

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction to begin in 2022, with completion expected in 2024.

The plan was approved by the Board of Trustees in June.

"This expansion is one of the many ways we are continuing to meet the needs of our community," AtlantiCare Chief Operating Officer Larisa Goganzer said in the release. "Our goal is always to provide an exceptional patient experience and the highest quality of care. We’ve based this plan on feedback from our patients, staff, and providers. We’ve designed around our best practices and others in the healthcare industry."

Goganzer said the expansion will prepare AtlantiCare to continue providing "high-quality care and to be prepared for future healthcare emergencies."