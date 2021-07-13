AtlantiCare will expand Galloway hospital with more surgical rooms, ICU and bedside dialysis

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A planned, $75 million expansion to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township will include two new floors and the addition of 50 new medical and surgical rooms, a new Intensive Care Unit and a dedicated 12-bed observation unit, the healthcare system announced Tuesday.
The expansion will add 35,000-square-feet to the hospitals Meadow Pavilion; some 23,000-square-feet of the pavilion is also slated for renovations.
The project is currently in the design phase, with construction to begin in 2022, with completion expected in 2024.
The plan was approved by the Board of Trustees in June.
"This expansion is one of the many ways we are continuing to meet the needs of our community," AtlantiCare Chief Operating Officer Larisa Goganzer said in the release. "Our goal is always to provide an exceptional patient experience and the highest quality of care. We’ve based this plan on feedback from our patients, staff, and providers. We’ve designed around our best practices and others in the healthcare industry."
Goganzer said the expansion will prepare AtlantiCare to continue providing "high-quality care and to be prepared for future healthcare emergencies."
The ARMC campus here opened in 1975. In 2005, it underwent a $35 million expansion that featured a new Emergency Department and Center for Childbirth.
Ten years later, a $62.5 million expansion of the main entrance and building updates was undertaken.
The latest expansion will be in phases.
The first phase will be the construction of the two new floors; a second phase will include renovation of the existing second floor to expand the ICU; and a third phase will include renovating the second floor of the Harbor Pavilion to (existing ICU) to become a dedicated 12-room Observation Unit.
AtlantiCare, an integration healthcare system, is based in Egg Harbor Township and has more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serving South Jersy in more than 100 locations.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.