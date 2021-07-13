AtlantiCare will expand Galloway campus with more surgical rooms, ICU, bedside dialysis

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A planned $75 million expansion of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township will include two new floors and 50 new medical and surgical rooms, a new intensive care unit and a dedicated 12-bed observation unit, the health care system said Tuesday.
The expansion will add 35,000 square feet to the hospital's Meadow Pavilion. About 23,000 square feet of the pavilion also is slated for renovations.
“We always want to invest in our community, and we want to make sure that we keep care local,” AtlantiCare Chief Operating Officer Larisa Goganzer said. “We're able to take care of lots of things here that you don’t need to travel outside of Atlantic County to get. We want to provide that right here for the people who live in these communities and our regional service areas.”
Goganzer said the expansion was five years in the making and included input from the community and staff. Lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic helped guide some of the planned renovations, including increasing the hospital's negative pressure capacity.
"It’s a fancy word for airflow,” Goganzer said. She said it allows the hospital to create rooms that can be used to treat patients who have respiratory illnesses, such as the coronavirus.
“You want the air that’s in the room to stay in the room, be filtered and cleaned within the room and then it can go out to where it needs to go,” she said.
During the height of the pandemic this winter when the hospital, on its peak day Jan. 5, had 59 COVID-positive patients at its City Campus and 81 at its Galloway Campus, these types of rooms were created by staff using HEPA filters. She said many hospitals across the nation faced a similar obstacle.
"If there’s another respiratory pandemic that comes along … we want to make sure that we have enough spaces to take care of whatever’s in the future," Goganzer said.
The increase in medical and surgical rooms, Goganzer said, is in response to patient demand, which she said is a growing trend across the nation, but the pandemic showed just how critical they can be.
"Certainly the pandemic accelerated that, but I think that in today's environment, people want to be able to be in their own room," she said. "Our patients have been telling us for a long time that they really would prefer private rooms. We try to do that whenever we can."
ICU renovations will bring the facility up to date, Goganzer said, and allow more space for more equipment. She said the rooms at the Galloway Campus are currently about 200-square-feet, while ICU rooms at the City Campus are double that.
The project is in the design phase, with construction to begin in 2022 and completion expected in 2024.
The plan was approved by AtlantiCare's Board of Trustees in June.
The Galloway Campus opened in 1975. In 2005, it underwent a $35 million expansion that featured a new Emergency Department and Center for Childbirth.
Ten years later, a $62.5 million expansion of the main entrance and building updates was undertaken.
The latest expansion will be in phases.
The first phase will be the construction of the two new floors; a second phase will include renovation of the existing second floor to expand the ICU; and a third phase will include renovating the second floor of the Harbor Pavilion (existing ICU) to become a dedicated 12-room observation unit.
AtlantiCare is based in Egg Harbor Township and has more than 6,000 employees, providers and volunteers serving South Jersey in more than 100 locations.
In addition to this project, the hospital is in the midst of building a new facility in Atlantic City. The $38.3 million Medical Arts Pavilion broke ground in March. The three-story, 69,700-square-foot building will expand AtlantiCare's high-risk maternal/fetal medicine program and family planning services and include a new family medicine residency program, a dialysis center, medical education classrooms and a 150-seat amphitheater.
