AtlantiCare will expand Galloway campus with more surgical rooms, ICU, bedside dialysis

During the height of the pandemic this winter when the hospital, on its peak day Jan. 5, had 59 COVID-positive patients at its City Campus and 81 at its Galloway Campus, these types of rooms were created by staff using HEPA filters. She said many hospitals across the nation faced a similar obstacle.

"If there’s another respiratory pandemic that comes along … we want to make sure that we have enough spaces to take care of whatever’s in the future," Goganzer said.

The increase in medical and surgical rooms, Goganzer said, is in response to patient demand, which she said is a growing trend across the nation, but the pandemic showed just how critical they can be.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Certainly the pandemic accelerated that, but I think that in today's environment, people want to be able to be in their own room," she said. "Our patients have been telling us for a long time that they really would prefer private rooms. We try to do that whenever we can."

Crash in Galloway involving intoxicated driver leaves 2 seriously injured GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle crash involving an intoxicated driver left two people wi…

ICU renovations will bring the facility up to date, Goganzer said, and allow more space for more equipment. She said the rooms at the Galloway Campus are currently about 200-square-feet, while ICU rooms at the City Campus are double that.

The project is in the design phase, with construction to begin in 2022 and completion expected in 2024.