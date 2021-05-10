 Skip to main content
AtlantiCare walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday offering free White House sub
AtlantiCare walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday offering free White House sub

092520_nws_atlanticcare

A room at the AtlantiCare HealthPlex in Atlantic City.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Move over, "Shot and a Beer." The AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is one-upping the state's COVID-19 vaccine initiative with a "shot and a sub."

AtlantiCare's HealthPlex in Atlantic City will hold a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic where shot recipients will also receive a free sandwich from the White House Sub Shop.

The HealthPlex, 1401 Atlantic Ave., will be dispensing the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

No appointments are necessary and parking is free.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

