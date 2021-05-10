AtlantiCare walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday offering free White House sub

ATLANTIC CITY — Move over, "Shot and a Beer." The AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is one-upping the state's COVID-19 vaccine initiative with a "shot and a sub."
AtlantiCare's HealthPlex in Atlantic City will hold a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic where shot recipients will also receive a free sandwich from the White House Sub Shop.
The HealthPlex, 1401 Atlantic Ave., will be dispensing the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
No appointments are necessary and parking is free.
