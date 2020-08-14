Atlantic City residents take part in AtlantiCare celebrate National Health Center Week and the unveiling of the Hope One Truck at William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex Friday Aug 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City residents take part in AtlantiCare's Community Health Fair on Friday at the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex.
ATLANTIC CITY — Justin Hill has been out of work since COVID-19 shut down the state a few months ago.
As the 32-year-old Mays Landing resident was walking down Atlantic Avenue on Friday, he stumbled upon the tents and booths that made up AtlantiCare's 14th annual Community Health Fair. He decided to check it out, and was impressed by AtlantiCare's effort to keep the public informed.
"It's a good cause for everybody, especially with everything that's going on," said Hill, who did home repairs before the pandemic.
AtlantiCare traditionally holds the event in honor of National Health Center Week. Information booths from a number of organizations offered resources on various forms of health care and treatment. Packaged, to-go meals were also provided for attendees.
In previous years, the fair was held at Pop Lloyd Stadium. To meet social distancing mandates, AtlantiCare moved it to the HealthPlex parking lot. Masks were required for vendors, participants and staff.
Gov. Phil Murphy is not tipping his hand when it comes to meeting the demand of the largest …
As a Federally Qualified Health Center, AtlantiCare is required to hold some kind of event during the week. Care Manager Vinnie Kirkland said the company chooses community outreach programs to remind the public of its supportive presence.
"What we find out is that people lack the resources that need, (like) food insecurity and medical care," said Kirkland, 52, of Atlantic City. "A lot of the people in the community still don't have medicaid. We set them up for all of that. We are a one-stop shop for care."
Third Ward Councilman and Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz agreed.
"This event is a critical event in general, even if it was just regular times," Shabazz said, "but since we are in a pandemic, it is critical that people get health information — real, positive, accurate health information, and not the health information we get from Washington and from people who don't know what the heck they're talking about."
Several hundred people showed up during the two-hour fair.
For Kirkland, being a part of the event had added meaning.
"I was born and raised here, and we struggled with health care when I grew up," Kirkland said. "We all went to the hospital for medical care. Times have changed where they don't have to go to the emergency room. They can come to a health center like AtlantiCare and get their medical needs taken care of."
