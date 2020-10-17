AtlantiCare updates visitor policy in light of COVID-19 resurgence

AtlantiCare on Friday made a number of changes to its visitor policy with regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Most patients who do not have active COVID-19 may designate one visitor or support person for their entire in-patient admission or outpatient visit. The patient must identify this person upon admission to the hospital.
AtlantiCare is not allowing visitors or support persons for individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
If a non-COVID-19 patient is under 18 years old, or is a person with an intellectual, developmental or other cognitive disability, he or she may invite up to two designated support persons.
Visitors and support persons must do and meet the following to enter and remain in any AtlantiCare site:
- Be 18 years of age or older.
- Participate in a wellness screening that will include symptom, exposure risk and temperature checks upon entering our hospital campuses or other locations.
- Not have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.
- Not have had an actual or potential exposure to COVID-19. An example of an exposure risk is participating in an indoor gathering with persons not part of one’s immediate household.
- Must have quarantined for 14 days if they have been in a state on New Jersey’s travel advisory list.
- Wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital or other AtlantiCare site. Cloth masks are acceptable. AtlantiCare will provide a mask if the visitor does not have one.
- Wear other protective equipment if providers or staff direct them to do so.
- Perform hand hygiene as they enter the facility and before visiting a patient. Sanitizing foam or gel and/or handwashing areas are available.
- Remain in the patient’s room (or Emergency Department bay), except when directed by AtlantiCare staff to leave the room.
- Maintain 6-foot social distancing in common areas, including waiting rooms and hallways.
Additionally, AtlantiCare suspended visitation in the emergency departments in Atlantic City, Galloway and Hammonton as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Visitor hours for non-COVID-19-positive patients are daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
