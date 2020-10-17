AtlantiCare updates visitor policy in light of COVID-19 resurgence

AtlantiCare on Friday made a number of changes to its visitor policy with regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most patients who do not have active COVID-19 may designate one visitor or support person for their entire in-patient admission or outpatient visit. The patient must identify this person upon admission to the hospital.

AtlantiCare is not allowing visitors or support persons for individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

If a non-COVID-19 patient is under 18 years old, or is a person with an intellectual, developmental or other cognitive disability, he or she may invite up to two designated support persons.

Visitors and support persons must do and meet the following to enter and remain in any AtlantiCare site: