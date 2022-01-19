AtlantiCare to pay Atlantic City $267,180 a year in community investment funding

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved an agreement Wednesday night accepting an annual community service contribution of $267,180 from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus.
The payment is in lieu of property taxes on the tax-exempt hospital, and follows a new state law that sets a formula for how much hospitals should contribute to the municipalities that host them.
The amount is determined by the number of acute care beds in the hospital on Jan. 1, 2020, which was 244.
Each bed is assessed a fee of $3 per day, times 365 days per year, according to the resolution.
AtlantiCare also agreed to pay $181,458.85 for the tax year 2021 for block 158, lot 3.02, which both the city and medical center agree is not tax-exempt.
The amounts paid will increase by 2% a year under the agreement.
As a result, all tax appeals will be withdrawn without prejudice, the resolution states.
In other news, new Councilman Bruce Weekes questioned a new city policy requiring all City Council members to take citizen concerns and other issues to Council President George Tibbitt, rather than address them with department heads or other members of the administration.
"We all received an email earlier this week regarding a restriction to interface with directors," Weekes said. "What was the reasoning?"
Weekes said there should be some way of tracking concerns if the council members cannot address them themselves with administration representatives.
"The council president told me he gives preferential treatment to people who voted for him," Weekes said.
"You are so wrong, sir," Tibbitt responded but declined to argue further.
"We are going to hold you responsible," Weekes said. "We want detailed, play-by-play conversations with directors."
Business Administrator Anthony Swan said under state law and the Faulkner Act, which covers Atlantic City's form of government, "that's the way it's supposed to work."
"You have a council president and vice president who are supposed to be the voice of council with respect to the administration," Swan said. "That's why the change was made. We will be responsible."
"I'm having a hard time with that," said Councilwoman LaToya Dunston. "Somewhere along the line things can get lost."
There have been times things were sent to her through Tibbitt, but she never received it, she said.
Councilman Jesse Kurtz said he has been asking for some type of ticketing system for council, to help them track constituent concerns.
"We should be given tools to succeed," Kurtz said.
