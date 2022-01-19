AtlantiCare to pay Atlantic City $267,180 a year in community investment funding

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We all received an email earlier this week regarding a restriction to interface with directors," Weekes said. "What was the reasoning?"

Weekes said there should be some way of tracking concerns if the council members cannot address them themselves with administration representatives.

"The council president told me he gives preferential treatment to people who voted for him," Weekes said.

"You are so wrong, sir," Tibbitt responded but declined to argue further.

"We are going to hold you responsible," Weekes said. "We want detailed, play-by-play conversations with directors."

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said under state law and the Faulkner Act, which covers Atlantic City's form of government, "that's the way it's supposed to work."

"You have a council president and vice president who are supposed to be the voice of council with respect to the administration," Swan said. "That's why the change was made. We will be responsible."

"I'm having a hard time with that," said Councilwoman LaToya Dunston. "Somewhere along the line things can get lost."