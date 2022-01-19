 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AtlantiCare to pay Atlantic City $267,180 a year in community investment funding
0 Comments
top story

AtlantiCare to pay Atlantic City $267,180 a year in community investment funding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community development corporations in Atlantic City

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

People attend Women's Health Day at the AtlantiCare Healthplex Serenity Garden in Atlantic City, sponsored by Amerigroup Oct 21, 2021.

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved an agreement Wednesday night accepting an annual community service contribution of $267,180 from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus.

The payment is in lieu of property taxes on the tax-exempt hospital, and follows a new state law that sets a formula for how much hospitals should contribute to the municipalities that host them.

The amount is determined by the number of acute care beds in the hospital on Jan. 1, 2020, which was 244.

Each bed is assessed a fee of $3 per day, times 365 days per year, according to the resolution.

AtlantiCare also agreed to pay $181,458.85 for the tax year 2021 for block 158, lot 3.02, which both the city and medical center agree is not tax-exempt.

The amounts paid will increase by 2% a year under the agreement.

As a result, all tax appeals will be withdrawn without prejudice, the resolution states.

In other news, new Councilman Bruce Weekes questioned a new city policy requiring all City Council members to take citizen concerns and other issues to Council President George Tibbitt, rather than address them with department heads or other members of the administration.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We all received an email earlier this week regarding a restriction to interface with directors," Weekes said. "What was the reasoning?"

Weekes said there should be some way of tracking concerns if the council members cannot address them themselves with administration representatives.

"The council president told me he gives preferential treatment to people who voted for him," Weekes said.

"You are so wrong, sir," Tibbitt responded but declined to argue further.

"We are going to hold you responsible," Weekes said. "We want detailed, play-by-play conversations with directors."

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said under state law and the Faulkner Act, which covers Atlantic City's form of government, "that's the way it's supposed to work."

"You have a council president and vice president who are supposed to be the voice of council with respect to the administration," Swan said. "That's why the change was made. We will be responsible."

"I'm having a hard time with that," said Councilwoman LaToya Dunston. "Somewhere along the line things can get lost."

There have been times things were sent to her through Tibbitt, but she never received it, she said.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz said he has been asking for some type of ticketing system for council, to help them track constituent concerns.

"We should be given tools to succeed," Kurtz said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News