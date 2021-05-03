 Skip to main content
AtlantiCare to host vaccine clinic for Ocean City, Mainland students and families
Ocean City High School

Ocean City High School, Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue

OCEAN CITY – Beginning Tuesday, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center will host a traveling vaccine clinic at Ocean City High School in partnership with Mainland Regional High School.

About 300 appointments for the Pfizer vaccine will be available each day May 4 through May 6 for students ages 16 and older and their family members. Interested participants can register at https://oceancityschools.org/coronavirusinformation while appointments last.

“We are grateful to be afforded this opportunity to host and help provide a much needed outlet for our community members,” said Patrick Kane, head of the Ocean City School District’s COVID-19 Committee. “We’re thrilled to be taking this next step to strengthen our community, especially with helping provide our teachers, staff and students with added protection. It’s invaluable.”

Mainland Regional High School, in a letter to its school community last week, said that an additional date of May 7 may be added if registrations exceed the 900 available vaccines. Mainland said it will provide transportation to and from its high school for appointments. 

Ocean City Superintendent Kathleen Taylor thanked AtlantiCare for the opportunity.

“Many have struggled to get appointments due to the high demand and we’re excited to help alleviate that stress,” said Taylor. “Our teachers and staff have been working day in and day out keeping their classrooms safe, updating and implementing needed protocols and giving our students the best experience they can have despite the restrictions. This is another step in the right direction to keeping our students and our staff safe through this pandemic."

Registrations will be handled through AtlantiCare.

Updates will be posted via SwiftK-12 messaging, social media, as well as the Ocean City School District website. 

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

