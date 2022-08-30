AtlantiCare to distribute free naloxone Wednesday

AtlantiCare will distribute free naloxone Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with pharmacists and recovery specialists on hand at pharmacy locations at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus at 1925 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City, and Mainland Campus at 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township.

Walk-ins are welcome and there is no registration required, AtlantiCare said in a news release. Distribution will be limited to one per customer while supplies last.

Naloxone, often administered under the brand name Narcan, is used to reverse overdoses caused by opioids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were more than 108,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, the highest calendar-year total on record. Of those, just fewer than 82,000 are believed to have involved opioids. There were an estimated 3,068 overdose deaths in New Jersey in 2021, of which 2,692 are believed to have involved opioids.

AtlantiCare credits Helene and Robert Hordes for facilitating the event through their donation to the AtlantiCare Foundation.

For more information, call 609-404-7444.