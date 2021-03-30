AtlantiCare to break ground on Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare will break ground on a $38 million Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the groundbreaking by at least five months. The facility is expected to open in late 2022.
Support Local Journalism
The 69,700-square-foot, three-story pavilion on South Ohio Avenue will feature an urgent care center, dialysis unit, maternal and fetal health program, and teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents.
Due to precautions intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the groundbreaking is not open to the public.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority gave final approval to the project in December. The CRDA, which has land-use oversight in the city’s Tourism District, has funded more than $15 million toward the project and provided the building lot, estimated to be worth about $3 million, at no charge.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Staff Writer
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.