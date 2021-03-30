 Skip to main content
AtlantiCare to break ground on Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday
AtlantiCare to break ground on Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare will break ground on a $38 million Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the groundbreaking by at least five months. The facility is expected to open in late 2022.

The 69,700-square-foot, three-story pavilion on South Ohio Avenue will feature an urgent care center, dialysis unit, maternal and fetal health program, and teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents.

Due to precautions intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the groundbreaking is not open to the public.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority gave final approval to the project in December. The CRDA, which has land-use oversight in the city’s Tourism District, has funded more than $15 million toward the project and provided the building lot, estimated to be worth about $3 million, at no charge.

