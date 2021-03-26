AtlantiCare to break ground on Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday

AtlantiCare will break ground on its $38 million Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The pandemic delayed the groundbreaking by at least five months and the facility is expected to open in late 2022.
The 69,700-square-foot, three-story facility, located on South Ohio Avenue, will feature a perinatal outpatient clinic, expanding on AtlantiCare’s maternal and fetal medicine programs aimed at increasing access to care and addressing health care disparities like maternal/fetal mortality.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority gave preliminary approval to the project in January 2019.
