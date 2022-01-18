AtlantiCare to acquire John Brooks Recovery Center

AtlantiCare said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire and become the parent company of the John Brooks Recovery Center.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in "early 2022" after signing a definitive agreement and attaining regulatory approvals, according to a news release.

"The signing of this letter of intent is an exciting next step in the collaborative relationship JBRC and AtlantiCare have fostered,” said Michael Santillo, CEO of the recovery center. “Our organizations are well versed in the unique assets, services and capabilities each brings to the table because we’ve been immersed in each other’s way of service for years. With this acquisition we would strategize even more effective ways to leverage our resources to make lives better for individuals suffering from substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstances or socioeconomic background.”

The Brooks Center specializes in clinically driven treatment options for people who suffer from substance-abuse disorders. It has outpatient centers in Pleasantville and Atlantic City and a residential treatment facility in Mays Landing.

“The continuum of care is extremely important at AtlantiCare and John Brooks Recovery Center — it guides our vision of building healthy communities together,” said AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon. “AtlantiCare and JBRC also share a long history of providing compassionate care and support to individuals struggling with substance-use disorders, as well as their loved ones. AtlantiCare’s mission is to make a difference in health and healing, one person at a time, through caring and trusting relationships. By combining our complementary behavioral health capabilities, we would broaden and deepen our ability to reach individuals in need and provide the continuum of care and support that is so essential to their long-term recovery and brighter futures.”

