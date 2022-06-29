AtlantiCare throws baby shower in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The AtlantiCare Safe Beginnings program hosted a baby shower for new and expecting mothers Tuesday in collaboration with Aetna and the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative.
Guests who attended the event at the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex included women who have due dates this summer or who have babies up to 6 months old.
AtlantiCare and its partners provided wellness education and information about resources. Mothers and mothers-to-be had the opportunity to talk with health care providers and with each other. The event included brunch and games.
A free raffle of baby safety items included a pack 'n’ play, a baby bouncer seat and educational toys. Attendees received a free diaper bag filled with diapers and other gifts and safety items for babies.
The shower is one of many activities AtlantiCare’s Safe Beginnings program offers mothers and families in Atlantic City to ensure healthy pregnancies and starts to life.
