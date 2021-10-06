AtlantiCare suspends visitation at all sites, citing COVID-19

AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation to its hospital campuses and Satellite Emergency Department due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
"We appreciate the understanding of our patients and their loved ones as we continue to care for our community," AtlantiCare said in a tweet Wednesday.
AtlantiCare said it will not allow inpatient, outpatient (surgeries, procedures, tests) or emergency patient visitation at its hospital campuses in Galloway Township and Atlantic City.
Limited exceptions include:
Pediatric/minor patients: Two parents or guardians are allowed to visit or accompany patients under the age of 18 who are admitted to the hospital or have a surgery or other procedure throughout their stay. Minor patients in the Emergency Department may have one designated parent or guardian.
Patients with disabilities: Patients with intellectual, development or cognitive disabilities who are admitted, having a same-day outpatient surgery or are being treated at the Emergency Department may have one designated visitor or support person 24/7 unless the patient has active COVID-19.
Labor, delivery and NICU, maternal fetal medicine patients: One designated support person may visit a pregnant patient during labor, delivery and throughout the postpartum stay. A doula is considered a health care provider, unless the patient designates the doula as a support person. If the mother is discharged and the baby needs to remain on the Mother Baby Unit or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, one designated parent or guardian may visit 24/7. Maternal Fetal Medicine patients may have one support person accompany them to ultrasound visits.
Patients at the end stage of life: A person at the end stage of life may have two designated adult visitors 24/7 unless the patent has active COVID-19 or another illness for which the care team deems visitation would be a safety risk. COVID-positive patients who are at the end of life may have a one-time, 15-minute visit from two designated adults, regardless of time of day.
For more information, check AtlantiCare's website at atlanticare.org.
