AtlantiCare suspends visitation at all sites, citing COVID-19

AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation to its hospital campuses and Satellite Emergency Department due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We appreciate the understanding of our patients and their loved ones as we continue to care for our community," AtlantiCare said in a tweet Wednesday.

AtlantiCare said it will not allow inpatient, outpatient (surgeries, procedures, tests) or emergency patient visitation at its hospital campuses in Galloway Township and Atlantic City.

Limited exceptions include:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pediatric/minor patients: Two parents or guardians are allowed to visit or accompany patients under the age of 18 who are admitted to the hospital or have a surgery or other procedure throughout their stay. Minor patients in the Emergency Department may have one designated parent or guardian.

ShopRite donates $1.5 million to nonprofits during LPGA Classic GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — ShopRite donated more than $1.5 million to nonprofits during a luncheon …

Patients with disabilities: Patients with intellectual, development or cognitive disabilities who are admitted, having a same-day outpatient surgery or are being treated at the Emergency Department may have one designated visitor or support person 24/7 unless the patient has active COVID-19.