AtlantiCare provides teens job, career advancement opportunities

ATLANTIC CITY — By receiving a starfish symbolic of AtlantiCare's oath towards community service on Monday, 10 Atlantic City High School students will soon begin their journey in becoming some of the company's newest employees.

Those 10 are among 30 soon-to-be Atlantic City, Buena Regional and Oakcrest high school graduates hired by AtlantiCare through its inaugural "High School Blitz," a recruitment program for high school seniors to utilize in their post-graduation endeavors.

The job offered are full time and part time, both include a benefit package, as well as pool positions — in which operate on more of an as-needed basis but with more frequent hours should extra hands be necessary — AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said.

The students will work with the medical provider while also pursuing a college education in various majors, including nursing and criminal justice. They'll each go through training and learn more about their daily job tasks.

Each Atlantic City senior was presented a starfish that AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon asked be placed "somewhere special." By doing so, they'll be reminded daily of their commitment to AtlantiCare's patients.

The starfish, which comes from a story about a man who rescued hundreds stranded on a beach, metaphorically represents each patient the company treats.

"It (starfish) means a lot to the organization because it really supports the fact that we are making a difference," Herndon said, explaining why she pins a starfish to her suit jacket each day. "When you work in health care, it's a very, very serious and very important goal."

School principal, Dr. Constance Days-Chapman, told them to take advantage of the opportunities they'll receive starting in the next few months.

Days-Chapman volunteered for AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, as a teenager, she said. Walking the hospital's halls kindled her understanding of how important making a difference to people is, especially with students.

It's especially important to have the students serve the community in which they live and go to school, she said.

"I love it, and I'm very passionate about it," Days-Chapman said of her job as principal. "I know you'll take that same passion into what you do."

The High School Hiring Blitz mimics a career fair, attracting prospective employees by getting them into a role parallel to their career interests. While AtlantiCare can invest in its new employees, it's also supporting the community's youth by giving them entry-level work to aid their futures.

Students also can take advantage of a tuition reimbursement program AtlantiCare offers, Tornetta added.

Gabriella Sierra, 17, of Atlantic City, joined the hiring event with the help of her guidance counselor, who knew the teen was interested in becoming a nurse.

Through the Hiring Blitz, Sierra will begin working as a patient care associate in pediatrics, assisting nurses and doctors firsthand.

The teen came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico in 2015. Given the island's poor economic situation, she has a substantially better chance at growing her career, she said.

"With this opportunity, I would have never had it if I was still in Puerto Rico," said Sierra, who plans on entering Atlantic Cape Community College's nursing program before continuing her education at the Mays Landing Campus' Rutgers building. "I would have never had an opportunity like this to start working without experience."

AtlantiCare, being a large company, supplies jobs for people interested in careers other than nursing or becoming a doctor.

Joshua Reynolds, 18, of Egg Harbor City, will be trained as an AtlantiCare security team member after graduation. He'll follow Sierra to Atlantic Cape and study criminal justice in the fall.

Reynolds is interested in pursuing a career as an attorney or in computer science.

"This (Hiring Blitz) just felt like a better opportunity, in my opinion," Reynolds said, explaining he knew he wanted to enter AtlantiCare through the program following a classroom announcement. "But, it was just like a give-and-take."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

