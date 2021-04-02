AtlantiCare planning medical office in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An application has been filed for a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permit to build a two-story, 20,400-square-foot AtlantiCare medical office at 419 Route 9 South in Cape May Court House.
The application has been submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. A 136-space parking lot and other improvements are part of the project, which would be built on land owned by South Jersey Medical Properties LLC of Egg Harbor Township, according to property records.
A 60-day public comment period or public hearing will be held on the application. Individuals may request a hearing on the application by April 16. Requests for a hearing shall be sent to the department at the address provided and should state the specific nature of the issues to be raised at the hearing: NJDEP, Land Use Regulation Program, P.O. Box 420, Mail Code 501-02A, 501 E. State St., Trenton, NJ 08625-0420.
— Adriana Alfaro
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.