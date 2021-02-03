 Skip to main content
AtlantiCare opens up more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Atlantic City mega site
AtlantiCare opens up more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Atlantic City mega site

Atlantic City Mega Site

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy talks with Miriam Ramos, of Pleasantville, as Ramos receives her vaccine shot Jan. 26 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

AtlantiCare will open up several new windows on its website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Atlantic City mega site this week.

"As vaccine distribution continues, we remain committed to adjusting our processes and procedures as needed to best serve our community. Available appointments are determined based on the vaccine supply the state provides," AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said.

The announcement follows a glitch in the system that caused people to lose their place in line Tuesday.

The new windows to schedule appointments will be 8 a.m. Thursday, noon Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. 

Those interested in scheduling an appointment should visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to create an account ahead of the scheduling window opening. Tornetta said there are also frequently asked questions to learn more about receiving the vaccine. People also can call the New Jersey Vaccine Appointment Support Line at 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for vaccine appointment support. 

“Community vaccination is a vital part of curbing the spread of COVID-19. We are committed to vaccinating all those who wish to receive the vaccine. We appreciate the community’s continued support and understanding as we work diligently to do so,” Tornetta said.

As hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents anxiously await a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, those in Atlantic County vented frustrations on social media Tuesday afternoon following the glitch on AtlantiCare's scheduling website. Many reported being in the queue to get an appointment at 3:05 p.m. for which there were 1,180 available slots. However, after they received a “spot in line” and the site said it was their turn to book the appointment, users received an error code and lost their place in line.

Tornetta apologized Tuesday, stating the glitch was identified and resolved.

To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

