AtlantiCare opens up more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Atlantic City mega site

AtlantiCare will open up several new windows on its website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Atlantic City mega site this week.

"As vaccine distribution continues, we remain committed to adjusting our processes and procedures as needed to best serve our community. Available appointments are determined based on the vaccine supply the state provides," AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said.

The announcement follows a glitch in the system that caused people to lose their place in line Tuesday.

The new windows to schedule appointments will be 8 a.m. Thursday, noon Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment should visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to create an account ahead of the scheduling window opening. Tornetta said there are also frequently asked questions to learn more about receiving the vaccine. People also can call the New Jersey Vaccine Appointment Support Line at 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for vaccine appointment support.