AtlantiCare opens COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center
AtlantiCare opens COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center

AtlantiCare Health Park
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center at its Health Park on English Creek Avenue. 

The center, located at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 1000, will be operating Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To schedule a required appointment, please call 1-888-AtlantiCare (1-888-285-2684). Insurance and self-pay (antigen — $59 and PCR — $100 ) options are available.

Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care.

For additional COVID-19 resources and information visit www.atlanticare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 1-888-569-1000.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

