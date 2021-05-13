AtlantiCare offering first time home buying program to its employees

The home buying experience for some employees at a local hospital just a got a little bit easier due to a new program that will assist them with a down payment.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s AtlantiCare Foundation is offering a down payment assistance program to help its employees become first-time homeowners in Atlantic City.
Through a partnership with the New Jersey Community Capital and its Address Yourself program, the hospital’s foundation will assist employees whose individual or family income does not exceed 120% of the median income for Atlantic County to purchase a home. As of 2019, the annual median income in Atlantic County was $62,110, according to the United States Census Bureau.
The AtlantiCare Foundation supports AtlantiCare’s vision of building healthy communities and to help benefit current and future generations residing in southeastern New Jersey. NJCC is a nonprofit community development financial organization that provides a toolkit of financial products, programs and services to advance equity and opportunity in communities it serves, according to its website.
“We learn through the health care system that health is a very much determined by where you live, not just your behaviors and access to clinical care,” said Samantha Kiley, executive director of health advancement and development for the AtlantiCare Foundation. “We know that housing is definitely connected and an indicator of your health.”
AtlantiCare delivers 12 sets of twins since January, research shows we’ll be seeing double more often
No, there’s nothing in the water, although medical staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Cen…
She said the foundation wanted to get involved in housing in some way. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was the perfect opportunity to help hospital employees become first-time homeowners as well as support homeownership efforts going on in Atlantic City.
There are 303 AtlantiCare employees who live in Atlantic City, with majority of them being renters, according to Dylan Wulderk, project manager for the foundation.
“We recognize many times that having a down payment is what the deterrent is to homeownership,” Kiley said. “This is something that has been done in other sectors. It was something unique for us in the healthcare system, but it has been done in other communities and has been successful.”
First-time home buyers in the program have to purchase a home in Atlantic City and use it as a primary residence for five years. They can be employees of any AtlantiCare facility and do not have to stay employed at the hospital for those five years.
Those utilizing the program will receive multiple types of assistance including receiving up to $10,000 for a down payment and closing cost, according to Wulderk. The funds for the down payment come directly from the hospital.
“It’s set up as a zero percentage interest forgivable loan,” Wulderk said. “It’s a five-year loan. Every year 20% of that loan is forgiven, so after five years there’s no payment.”
The pilot program through the hospital was implemented in March and has already worked with more than 30 employees in their home-buying efforts.
In addition to the down payment, individuals also go through financial counseling and other educational benefits.
“We know that know homeownership is a huge responsibility,” Kiley said. “It’s a great opportunity, but we want to make sure they’re knowledgeable around what’s expected of them from a lending perspective and also to make sure they can continue to afford the property they’re pursuing.”
Through the program, a hospital employee will connect with a professional budget and credit councilor and then go through an eight-hour homebuyer educational course. The individual will then work, through Address Yourself, to find potential mortgage lenders and realtors.
“There’s a lot to learn, there’s a lot of acronyms, there’s a lot of things you don’t necessarily know about (when it comes to first-time home buying),” Wulderk said.
“We really wanted a partner in order to help us, because they’re the experts in that field, and we want to make sure we’re providing responsible resources for our employees,” Kiley added. “We certainly recognize through the pandemic that there is a greater punctuated need for a place to call home.”
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.