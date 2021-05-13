AtlantiCare offering first time home buying program to its employees

She said the foundation wanted to get involved in housing in some way. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was the perfect opportunity to help hospital employees become first-time homeowners as well as support homeownership efforts going on in Atlantic City.

There are 303 AtlantiCare employees who live in Atlantic City, with majority of them being renters, according to Dylan Wulderk, project manager for the foundation.

“We recognize many times that having a down payment is what the deterrent is to homeownership,” Kiley said. “This is something that has been done in other sectors. It was something unique for us in the healthcare system, but it has been done in other communities and has been successful.”

First-time home buyers in the program have to purchase a home in Atlantic City and use it as a primary residence for five years. They can be employees of any AtlantiCare facility and do not have to stay employed at the hospital for those five years.

Those utilizing the program will receive multiple types of assistance including receiving up to $10,000 for a down payment and closing cost, according to Wulderk. The funds for the down payment come directly from the hospital.