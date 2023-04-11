Michael J. Carlton, who has been an AtlantiCare Board of Trustees member since 2009, will take over the medical company as interim president and CEO.

Carlton, who previously was the Board's chair from 2017 until earlier this year, will replace outgoing president and CEO Lori Herndon, who is retiring in June.

Charlton has also served as a board member of the American Hospital Association.

The AtlantiCare Board's current chairperson, David Goddard, said Carlton is an ideal person for the role because of its relationship with the company's staff and stakeholders.

“Michael is a proven leader who is very familiar with AtlantiCare, the communities we serve, and the changing healthcare landscape,” Goddard said in a statement.

AtlantiCare's Board will continue searching for a full-time president and CEO, the company said.

To prepare for the transition, Charlton will be side-by-side with Herndon beginning in May, getting experience in the role until she officially steps down at the end of the month. She'll continue being available to Charlton as needed until she retires.

Charlton will also work closely with the AtlantiCare Board and the executive team while the search for a permanent CEO continues.