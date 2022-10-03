AtlantiCare, John Brooks Recovery Center merger being completed

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare is finalizing a deal to acquire John Brooks Recovery Center.

The move makes AtlantiCare South Jersey's largest provider of mental health, substance use and family care social services, the company said in a Monday news release.

"Through this strategic acquisition, AtlantiCare is ensuring the exceptional care and critical services JBRC provides continue," AtlantCare CEO Lori Herndon said on Monday. "We are also growing our already extensive mental health services to more broadly meet our community’s increasing needs for care.”

It's unclear for how much money the deal is worth.

Herndon said adding the center adds to AtlantiCare's three-decade commitment of addressing a growing need for behavioral health services throughout the area.

The pandemic worsened the need for those services while putting a heavier burden on facilities that provide them, such as John Brooks Recovery Center, she said.

The center adds to AtlantiCare's more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties. It staffs over 6,000 employees and operates two major hospitals throughout the area.

In January, the company announced its letter of intent to become John Brooks Recovery Center's parent company.

The Brooks Center specializes in clinically driven treatment options for patients suffering from substance-abuse disorders. It holds outpatient facilities in Pleasantville and Atlantic City, as well as a residential treatment facility in Mays Landing.

“JBRC has long partnered with AtlantiCare in caring for individual patients and clients and addressing the opioid epidemic and other behavioral health issues,” said Michael Santillo, who was formerly chief executive officer of John Brooks Recovery Center and now works for AtlantiCare. “We share a deep, mutual commitment to serving the healthcare needs of our community."

John Brooks Recovery Center has been treating patients for over 50 years, offering one of the first opioid treatment programs in the country. It's been foundational in spawning transformed care, breaking down stigmas and saving lives and families, Herndon said.

John Brooks left Atlantic City and relocated to Mays Landing, with an additional branch in Pleasantville.