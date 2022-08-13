AtlantiCare hosts community health fair for National Heath Center Week

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare hosted a community health fair Friday at Atlantic Cape Community College's city campus as part of National Health Center Week.
The health fair focused on the ways caretakers provided preventive and primary care through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In partnership with Atlantic Cape and Hope One Atlantic County, attendees were able to get free health assessments and talk to representatives from local organizations for more information about resources and services. The free public event also offered boxed lunches, bicycle giveaways, live entertainment and goodie bags for people to take with them.
National Health Center Week runs from Aug. 7 to 13.
— Selena Vazquez
