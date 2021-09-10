AtlantiCare holds beam ceremony for $38M Atlantic City medical building

ATLANTIC CITY — Staff and providers from AtlantiCare gathered on the site of the new Medical Arts Pavilion Friday morning to sign a ceremonial beam that marked the completion of the building’s steel frame.

"I call this the next great chapter of AtlantiCare in Atlantic City," President and CEO Lori Herndon said. "The services and programs that will be offered here are so badly needed for this region and this reaffirms our sincere commitment to Atlantic City."

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., doctors, nurses, administrative staff and local officials arrived at the construction site to write their name on the beam, which was painted white and adorned with the company's logo and an American flag.

Just after 9:30, the crowd of nearly 100 people clapped and cheered as construction crews hoisted the beam through the air and onto the steel frame of the building.

"It's special," Herndon said. "You really become a part of this (the project) because your name is on it."

The project, which broke ground on March 30, is located on the same plot of land as the original Atlantic City Hospital, which opened in a Victorian house on Ohio Avenue more than 100 years ago.