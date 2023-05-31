Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — With the past several years bringing health inequities to the forefront, there is a push among local health care companies to connect marginalized communities with more employment opportunities and resources.

To that end, AtlantiCare hosted a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion summit last week at its Medical Arts Pavilion.

The summit reviewed AtlantiCare’s DEI initiatives and its partnerships with local and state entities while discussing what officials described as a pressing need to make health care more equitable in South Jersey.

Christian Ragland, AtlantiCare's assistant vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, said DEI efforts have long been a priority for AtlantiCare and that making a comfortable atmosphere for health care providers and patients from different communities is critical to patient health.

“We know that there is, I would say, an exponential impact of when our staff, our providers, everyone who works within AtlantiCare knows that they are in an inclusive environment,” Ragland said. “We know that directly impacts patient care.”

State Chief Diversity Officer Candice Alfonso said AtlantiCare’s DEI initiatives complemented efforts under the Murphy administration to redress health inequity, such as the Task Force on Racial and Health Disparities, which was convened to investigate the disparate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and recent workforce-diversity efforts.

“It’s data and really understanding what we need to know in terms of really addressing the root causes of health disparities and really trying to make inroads in the community,” Alfonso said. “I just applaud what AtlantiCare is doing and really taking the lead and really trying to make a change.”

Ragland highlighted recent efforts to address health issues that pertain to certain communities. He said AtlantiCare has also worked with officials in Atlantic City and Pleasantville to address two major health care issues in their communities, diabetes and hypertension. These partnerships, Ragland said, help find new ways to connect with people who have previously been underserved by the health care industry.

That the summit was held at the Medical Arts Pavilion served to underscore new DEI initiatives. Ragland said the pavilion houses an AtlantiCare Safe Beginnings program that seeks to improve prenatal and postnatal, as well as prepartum and postpartum, care.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. celebrated the pavilion and thanked the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for supporting efforts to help fund care for pregnant women and mothers.

“AtlantiCare stepped up and made this facility an essential part of decreasing the infant-mortality rate with the great programs and services that we have out of this building for women,” Small said.

The AtlantiCare Legacy employee resource group, a team whose mission is to “empower our workplace and community to embrace diversity and promote healthy living,” helped organized the event Thursday. Robin DeShields, co-chair of the Legacy group, said the purpose of the event was to address disparities in health care outcomes between different communities.

“Our goal is just to get out there and bridge that health-equity gap and provide as much service as we can to this community,” DeShields said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to serve the community, it really is, and we absolutely enjoy it.”

“Being able to come back in my own community and being able to help the patients and people of the community is very rewarding,” added AtlantiCare pharmacist and city resident Marie DeBerry-Butler, who was speaking with a patient in Spanish before her interview. “Having that connection with someone that speaks the same language, it’s very helpful because you can break down and understand what they’re going through a little bit better and you can assist them a little bit more directly."

The summit also focused on AtlantiCare’s efforts to promote care for the LGBTQ community. Kirby Delgado, AtlantiCare's LGBTQ+ support services navigator, spoke about the new AtlantiCare LGBTQ+ Health Center, which opened in the city about six months ago. Delgado said such a clinic, where LGBTQ patients could feel understood, had long been a need in the community.

“The truth of the matter is we’ve always had LGBTQ patients here, especially in South Jersey,” Delgado said. “There’s a lot of discrimination that comes with being trans, with being LGBTQ.”

There was a particular need, Delgado said, among transgender patients who comprise about two-fifths of all AtlantiCare LGBTQ clinic patients and whose needs have too often been neglected by medical professionals. He said many clinics were too narrowly focused on care for HIV/AIDS and did not tend to issues such as treatment for patients who had recently undergone gender affirmation surgery.

“At the end of the day, everybody deserves good health quality, everybody deserves good health care,” Delgado said. “As I’ve gotten to know these patients, a lot of the … trials and tribulations that they face is that a lot of these providers that they’ve been with in the past don’t know too much about trans health. … They don’t know too much about just LGBTQ health in general.”

Ragland said a key aspect of DEI efforts at AtlantiCare is workforce development, which involves recruiting new hires from underserved communities. He said AtlantiCare works with local governments, school districts and civic groups to recruit potential employees who can diversify its workforce. He said creating a diverse workforce helped ensure that health care providers and other staff better understand the needs facing different communities.

“We didn’t wait for candidates to come for us, we went to the candidates in their environment in their community,” Ragland said. “And that’s how we can work with dismantling disparities that are even just geared towards workforce.”

Maseeha Khan, an Atlantic City High School senior, said at the summit that she had taken a job as a patient access associate at AtlantiCare. She said she had ambitions of becoming a psychologist.

“It’s a very amazing opportunity,” Khan said. AtlantiCare also has a partnership with the Ideal Institute of Technology. Ragland said AtlantiCare connected 20 Pleasantville residents to certify them in home health aid work.

Ideal founder Ren Parikh said the AtlantiCare partnership was particularly beneficial to young people who were not in school or were otherwise at risk. He said the jobs at AtlantiCare paid $16 to $18 per hour.

“It’s not just providing health care but providing a work opportunity and a career pathway into health care to diverse communities or at-risk community,” Parikh said. “That’s amazing work.”

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward praised AtlantiCare for its workforce development efforts and community health initiatives. She highlighted AtlantiCare’s recent acquisition of the John Brooks Recovery Center, which she said will help the city ameliorate issues surrounding addiction and homelessness.

“AtlantiCare has always been such a big part of our community,” Ward said. “And we want to support them as they support us.”