AtlantiCare expands family planning services in Atlantic City to meet community need

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has expanded its family planning programs in the city with plans to offer services full time by 2022.
The services have been offered since December, but only one day per month. Since June, they have been offered every Wednesday. Services also are offered the second Friday of each month.
The services have been offered intermittently throughout the years in the city, but the hospital saw a need to bring the program back and offer access to services more frequently.
“We recognized that there is absolutely value to family planning services. There is definitely a need,” said Sandra Garrett, assistant vice president for women and children service line for AtlantiCare. “And we recognize that there is a direct correlation to the impact that family planning services has on the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.”
Compared to the rest of the country, New Jersey’s rate of maternal mortality — the death of a mother during pregnancy or up to 42 days postpartum — is about 1.5 times the national average. The rate in New Jersey in 2019 was 46.4 per 100,000 pregnancies, according to Diane De Lisi Timms, program director of maternal fetal medicine at AtlantiCare. The U.S. rate was 29.6 per 100,000 pregnancies.
In 2019, New Jersey had the fifth highest rate in the country of infant mortality — the death of an infant before age 1. The infant mortality rate in New Jersey in 2019 was 4.4 out of 1,000 births. The white infant mortality rate was 3.3 per 1,000 births. The Black infant mortality rate was 9.5 per 1,000 births, according to Timms.
In fact, the infant mortality rate is higher in Atlantic City than in New Jersey, Newark and Morristown, according to a Rutgers University study noted in a 2018 assessment of key facts about Atlantic City’s progress and strategic advice for its path back to local control. The study also showed that a child born to an Atlantic City family is nearly twice as likely to die before their first birthday as a child born in Newark.
In fact, women in Atlantic City are more at risk of maternal mortality than women throughout Atlantic County due to a lack of prenatal care and an income below the poverty level, according to the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative. Infant mortality rates also fare higher in Atlantic County and Atlantic City than the rest of the state.
As part of its mission, the perinatal cooperative takes initiative in training against implicit bias — attitudes or stereotypes that affect people’s understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner.
“We are all guilty of being biased toward others for various reasons, known and unknown to our consciousness,” said Sherolde Hackett, project director for prematurity prevention initiative for Family Health Initiatives in Pennsauken, Camden County, a subsidiary of the perinatal cooperative. “It becomes an issue when those biases ... show up in an examination room or delivery room. Implicit biases can make the difference between someone being offered medication for pain or not. It can make the difference between someone responding to a complaint of a headache following childbirth and a woman dying because the patient’s report was not taken seriously. People die when implicit bias is incorporated in medical treatment and care.”
With September being Sexual Health Awareness Month, AtlantiCare’s Timms said this is just another opportunity for women to realize their bodies are “more than just a sexual object and that they can take control over that aspect of their lives by being open with their physicians and by knowing what their desires are and not being able to express that.”
The hospital also offers high-risk obstetrics in the city, which include offering care for pregnant mothers with preexisting conditions that can worsen during the pregnancy and in turn have an impact on the infant mortality rate.
“By getting good prenatal care and recognizing pregnancy-related issues, sometimes we can prevent a preterm birth,” Timms said. “High-risk obstetrics is important both for mom and baby.”
Services are offered to men, too.
“If a patient of mine tests positive for a sexually transmitted disease, for example, there was sometimes a gap in getting care for their partner, which was becoming a problem,” said Dr. Danielle Pieri, an OB-GYN for AtlantiCare.
The facility, which has five exam rooms, sees about 10 patients on a typical Wednesday. Patients can be seen by appointment or may walk in.
All appointments are confidential. Teens under 18 do not need parental consent. For family planning services, they are considered independent, Garrett said.
The facility is all-encompassing and provides testing, treatment, medications, education and contraceptives on site.
Services will be expanded to five days a week when the hospital’s new medical arts pavilion opens in the city in 2022.
“The access is really there because it’s not dependent on if you have insurance or that you’re financially able to afford the service,” Garrett said. “Everybody is served, nobody is turned away.”
Pieri said there’s a lot of misinformation about sexual health. Along with care, she hopes to provide patients with knowledge of how best to take care of their bodies.
“We have our hands in a lot of different things to try and help maximize the health of people who are trying to get pregnant and help the people who don’t want to be pregnant,” she said. “Then when you bring in other things, like educating women about their bodies, you’re touching on other issues. You’re empowering women to understand their bodies, to feel comfortable with their bodies and feel comfortable with their relationships.
