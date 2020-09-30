AtlantiCare expands family planning services in Atlantic City to meet community need

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has expanded its family planning programs in the city with plans to offer services full time by 2022.

The services have been offered since December, but only one day per month. Since June, they have been offered every Wednesday. Services also are offered the second Friday of each month.

The services have been offered intermittently throughout the years in the city, but the hospital saw a need to bring the program back and offer access to services more frequently.

“We recognized that there is absolutely value to family planning services. There is definitely a need,” said Sandra Garrett, assistant vice president for women and children service line for AtlantiCare. “And we recognize that there is a direct correlation to the impact that family planning services has on the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.”

Compared to the rest of the country, New Jersey’s rate of maternal mortality — the death of a mother during pregnancy or up to 42 days postpartum — is about 1.5 times the national average. The rate in New Jersey in 2019 was 46.4 per 100,000 pregnancies, according to Diane De Lisi Timms, program director of maternal fetal medicine at AtlantiCare. The U.S. rate was 29.6 per 100,000 pregnancies.

