AtlantiCare expanding COVID-19 testing in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare is extending COVID-19 testing amid surging cases in the state.
AtlantiCare said Monday it is expanding hours at its rapid testing center, at 2500 English Creek Rd., in Egg Harbor Township.
The center will be open by appointment from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends.
The center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, AtlantiCare said.
Appointments are required, but a prescription is not needed. Same-day appointments are also available, AtlantiCare said.
Those seeking a test can call 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684) to book an appointment.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.