AtlantiCare expanding COVID-19 testing in Egg Harbor Township
AtlantiCare expanding COVID-19 testing in Egg Harbor Township

Virus Outbreak-School Guidance

FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test swab is processed at Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. U.S. health officials are endorsing ‘test-to-stay’ policies that will allow close contacts of infected students to remain in classrooms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Dec. 17, decided to more firmly embrace the approach, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when schools switched to test-to-stay.

 Brittany Murray - member image share, The Orange County Register

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare is extending COVID-19 testing amid surging cases in the state.

AtlantiCare said Monday it is expanding hours at its rapid testing center, at 2500 English Creek Rd., in Egg Harbor Township.

The center will be open by appointment from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. 

The center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, AtlantiCare said.

Appointments are required, but a prescription is not needed. Same-day appointments are also available, AtlantiCare said.

Those seeking a test can call 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684) to book an appointment. 

