AtlantiCare employee delayed retirement during COVID-19 to keep essential medical supplies flowing

AtlantiCare spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said Merlino played a key role in making sure the health system could continue to stay open and provide care safely throughout the pandemic.

Tornetta said Merlino's commitment was viewed by staff as just another example of his work ethic over the past 44 years.

"On most days, Mike was the first one in the warehouse," Tornetta said.

In addition to an increase in demand for medical supplies during the pandemic, other challenges presented themselves that many believe Merlino was the best man to manage. One such challenge involved technology.

The standard system the supply warehouse uses to automatically reorder products didn’t work properly because supplies were consistently running low because of COVID-19. Merlino and his team needed to manually override most of these products to ensure the hospital received what was needed, such as masks, gloves, shoe covers, sanitizing wipes, IV fluids and especially respiratory products.

“It was just a hodgepodge of trucks coming in. We never knew what product was coming from where and when. The organization went out the window at that point,” Merlino said.